Rangers' Joey Gallo: Starts in left field Friday

Gallo started in left field and went and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Astros. It was his fourth homer in 15 games, putting him on a similar pace as last season when he launched 41 long balls.

The start in left field was his first outfield start of the season as manager Jeff Banister followed through on a plan to shuffle his lineup to cover up for injuries. Gallo moved to the outfield while recently called up Ronald Guzman played first Friday. This configuration allows Banister to deploy Drew Robinson at second base and Ryan Rua to center field. Gallo could possibly retain outfield eligibility for 2019.