Lyles (1-6) allowed seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits over five innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He struck out three.

Lyles had given up three unearned runs through five innings, but he was sent out again for the sixth and struggled mightily. Nick Ahmed tagged him for an RBI triple and Carson Kelly followed up with a three-run homer to end Lyles' outing. The right-hander now has a 7.08 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 32:21 K:BB in 54.2 innings this season. The 29-year-old lines up for one more regular-season start Sunday versus the Astros.