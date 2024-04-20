The Royals placed Lyles (personal) on the inactive list Saturday.
Lyles will step away from the team as he tends to a personal matter. The 33-year-old righty has yet to allow a run through five innings this season, and Anthony Veneziano will come up from Triple-A Omaha to replace him in the bullpen.
