Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Thursday that Lyles will open the season in the bullpen, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lyles has been limited to just five innings this spring because of a back problem and has served up four home runs during that time. The right-hander will be an overpaid long reliever, Quatraro is making the right decision in picking Alec Marsh over Lyles.
