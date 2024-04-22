Lyles is likely to be away from the Royals for an extended period of time as he deals with a personal issue, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lyles was placed on the inactive list over the weekend, and the Royals don't seem prepared to have him back in the bullpen anytime soon. After losing out on a rotation spot coming out of spring training, Lyles had been pitching well in a low-leverage relief role, tossing five scoreless innings through his first five appearances of the season.