Lyles could be trailing Alec Marsh in the fifth starter competition for the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Not only has Marsh out-pitched Lyles by a wide margin, but the latter has also been plagued by a lower-back issue this spring that has limited him to just five innings. Lyles will make another start Thursday, but he might not be stretched out sufficiently enough to open the year in the rotation. The Royals could opt to put Lyles on the injured list to begin the season, allowing him to build up his stamina while giving Marsh a shot in the rotation to see what he can do.