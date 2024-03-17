Lyles (back) allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out one over three innings Saturday versus the Cubs. He did not walk a batter.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Lyles was able to get to about 50 pitches with a bullpen session following the start. Lyles dealt with lower-back tightness earlier in March, which has slowed his ramp up for the 2024 season. Rogers adds that Lyles should be built up enough to start at the beginning of the season, but there's no guarantee just yet that the right-hander will open the year in the rotation. Both Daniel Lynch and Alec Marsh have been solid in spring games, with Marsh showing the most upside after a four-inning piggyback appearance after Lyles' start Saturday.