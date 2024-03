Lyles (back) will start for the Royals in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lyles has been battling back spasms but got through a recent live batting practice session with no issues, clearing the way for his return to games. The veteran right-hander projects as the Royals' No. 5 starter but is being pushed by Alec Marsh and Daniel Lynch.