The Rangers optioned Corniell to Double-A Frisco on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Corniell will get his first taste of the Double-A level to begin the 2024 campaign after he split the 2023 season between Single-A Down East and High-A Hickory. Over 101.2 innings between the two affiliates, Corniell posted a 2.92 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 119:31 K:BB.