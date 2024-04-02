Corniell will open the season on the injured list at Double-A Frisco with elbow inflammation, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

This is an ominous injury designation for the 20-year-old righty. Corniell has outstanding control for his age (7.3 BB% in 58.1 innings at High-A) and a quality four-pitch mix headlined by a 94-mph fastball and plus 84-mph sweeper. The fact he was assigned to Double-A before turning 21 illustrates how advanced Corniell is, but this elbow injury could be his first big setback. Per Callis, Corniell is expected back in early June.