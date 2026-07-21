Rangers' Jose Corniell: Placed on IL

The Rangers placed Corniell on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with an elbow injury, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Corniell gave up five earned runs in just one inning out of the bullpen during Monday's game against the White Sox, and he'll now have to remain on the sidelines until at least Aug. 5 due to his latest injury. The severity of his injury remains unknown, though it's worth noting that the 23-year-old righty underwent Tommy John surgery back in 2024. Marco Gonzales was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.