Leclerc allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts in a blown save against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The Rangers held the dormant Pirates offense to no runs through eight innings, but Leclerc ruined the shutout and win. The first three Pirates hitters Leclerc faced reached with hits. He seemed to steady himself with two straight strikeouts, moving within an out of escaping his own mess, but then Josh Bell doubled in two runs to tie the game. Bell ran into an out on the play to end the frame, otherwise, it would have been interesting to see if Leclerc remained in the game after blowing the lead. Rangers manager Chris Woodward has remained supportive of Leclerc in the closer role, but he's now just 5-for-7 in save opportunities with an 8.44 ERA and 2.16 WHIP. He's struck out 14 in 10.2 innings, but Leclerc also has nine walks.