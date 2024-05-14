Leclerc (3-3) was charged with Monday's loss. He allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over a third of an inning in a 7-0 loss to Cleveland.

Starter Michael Lorenzen pitched well enough to win -- seven shutout innings -- but he got little support from the offense or the bullpen, which ceded seven runs over the final two innings. It started with Leclerc, who has allowed runs in three consecutive appearances (five runs, four hits, three walks, three innings). The team's closer to start the season, Leclerc had shifted back to lower-leverage outings and worked his way back with a stretch of nine scoreless innings prior to this recent three-game downturn. His ERA now stands at 6.88 with a 1.71 WHIP and 15 walks over 17 innings.