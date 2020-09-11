site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Remains out Friday
Trevino (wrist) is not in the lineup Friday against the A's.
The 27-year-old sustained a left wrist sprain Wednesday and will be sidelined for the second consecutive contest. Sam Huff will start behind the plate and bat eighth in his major-league debut Friday.
