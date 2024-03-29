Trevino isn't in the Yankees' lineup Friday against the Astros.
Trevino got the start as New York's Opening Day catcher, but he will sit down Friday as Austin Wells starts behind the dish. Trevino and Wells figure to split time behind the plate all season, with the former likely to see most of his action against left-handed starters.
