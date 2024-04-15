Trevino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in an extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

Trevino crushed a 406-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead. It was both his first long ball and his first extra-base hit of any kind on the campaign. Trevino and Austin Wells have been splitting time behind the plate pretty evenly early in the season, as the former has 29 plate appearances and the latter 34. Neither backstop has hit well, but Trevino has a slightly better slash line at .200/.310/.320 to Wells' .115/.265/.115.