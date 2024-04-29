Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against Baltimore.

Trevino had a big game in New York's 15-5 rout of the Brewers on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a run and three RBI. However, he's ceding the start behind the plate to Austin Wells on Monday. Trevino has put up far better offensive numbers this season, but Wells continues to get slightly more playing time -- over New York's past eight games, Wells has started behind the plate on five occasions while Trevino has gotten three starts.