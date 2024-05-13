Trevino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Trevino knocked a two-run shot in the fourth inning and tacked on an insurance run with his solo blast in the eighth. Entering Sunday's game, the veteran catcher had just two home runs through 78 plate appearances this season. He's now slashing .293/.341/.453 with four long balls and 14 RBI through 26 appearances.