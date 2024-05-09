Trevino is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Astros.
The Yankees will go with Austin Wells at catcher for the second day in a row after Trevino had caught the previous three contests. The two have shared catching duties pretty close to down the middle this season, with Wells earning 21 starts to Trevino's 18.
