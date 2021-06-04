Gibson (groin) will come off the injured list and start Friday against the Rays, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.

Gibson came out of a bullpen session Wednesday without a setback and is ready to go Friday. "The plan we had going into it was really good and I saw a quick turnaround," he said. "It's just a really good plan I've been feeling really good." Before going down with a groin strain, Gibson was 3-0 with a 2.24 ERA while holding opponents to a .193 average over 60.1 innings.