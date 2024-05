Taveras went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

Taveras bopped his first home run of the season, a two-run shot as part of the Rangers' three-run eighth inning that put the game out of reach. He's been a streaky hitter since emerging as the everyday center fielder, but Taveras hasn't done much streaking yet in 2024. He's batting .226 with a .613 OPS, and Tuesday's RBI were his first in 10 games and just his third and fourth of the season.