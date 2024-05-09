Taveras went a combined 2-for-8 with a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Taveras hit safely in both ends of the doubleheader, including a two-run homer in the matinee, to extend a hit streak to six games. He's hit safely in 11 of the last 12 contests, going 15-for-42 (.357) with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI during that run. Taveras had a .200 batting average with just two RBI before the 12-game run, and he's now up to .254 and nine RBI after Wednesday's production.