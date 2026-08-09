Orioles' Leody Taveras: Reclaiming playing time

Taveras will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Trade-deadline pickup Christian Franklin made starts over Taveras in the outfield in the Orioles' first two games of the week, but Taveras has been included in the lineup over the former in each of the ensuing four contests. Taveras went just 2-for-10 with a double, a walk and a run scored in the previous three contests, so he probably still has some work to do before firmly solidifying himself as a part of the everyday lineup.