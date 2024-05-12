Taveras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Rockies.

Taveras has three multi-hit efforts in May and is hitting .333 (12-for-36) over 10 contests this month. He has two homers and two steals over his last four games. The outfielder is up to a .256/.329/.395 slash line, three long balls, four steals, 10 RBI, 20 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 38 games this season. While Taveras is stuck at the bottom of the Rangers' order, he is enjoying a near-everyday role as a switch hitter.