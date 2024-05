Taveras went 1-for-4 with a triple and run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Guardians.

Taveras scored the Rangers first (and winning) run when his fifth-inning triple immediately preceded a Marcus Semien home run. Taveras has been rolling since late April, posting a .323 average (20-for-62) and .948 OPS with eight walks, two steals, three doubles, one triple, three home runs, eight RBI and 16 runs over the last 18 games.