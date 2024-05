Taveras batted fifth and went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Taveras extended a hit streak to five games (6-for-20) with a single in the second inning. He then put the Rangers up, 3-1, doubling in a run in the top of the sixth. He slotted in at ninth in the batting order for his first 47 games played but was moved up this week -- Taveras batted seventh Thursday then fifth Friday and Saturday.