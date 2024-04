Taveras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Taveras will sit for the first time since April 7, breaking a stretch of 16 consecutive starts. The day off could probably do Taveras some good, as he's gone hitless in 12 at-bats over his last four games to drop his batting average to .200. Evan Carter will shift over from his usual spot in left field to spell Taveras in center.