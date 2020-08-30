Taveras went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run Saturday against the Dodgers.
Taveras took Ross Stripling deep in the third inning to record the first home run and RBI of his career. He was recalled to the big-league squad Aug. 24, and has one hit in four of his five starts since. Overall, Taveras has gone 4-for-16 with a stolen base and two runs scored.
