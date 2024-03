Taveras went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.

Taveras had his first hit of the spring when he tripled in the third inning. He later swiped his first base. The Rangers' projected starting center fielder is 1-for-10 with four walks through six Cactus League games. Taveras had 14 home runs and 14 steals over 143 games for the Rangers in 2023 and has double-digit steals in three straight seasons.