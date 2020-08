Farrell allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over one inning in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Oakland.

Farrell was talked up during a scoreless spring training and summer camp as a potential impact reliever, but the right-hander has allowed runs in all three appearances thus far. He's given up five runs on five hits, four walks, a hit batter and two wild pitches over 3.1 innings.