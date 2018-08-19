Rangers' Martin Perez: Coughs up six runs in no-decision
Perez allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Saturday.
The big blow came in the fourth inning when David Fletcher plated three on a bases-clearing double. Perez has now given up 16 runs and 30 hits in three August starts and he's managed just 25 strikeouts in seven starts since returning from an elbow injury in July. He lines up to face the Giants in San Francisco next weekend.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Rocked for seven runs vs. Yankees•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Collects quality outing vs. Mariners•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Start pushed back•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Fans five vs. D-backs•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Surrenders 10 base knocks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...