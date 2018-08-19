Perez allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Saturday.

The big blow came in the fourth inning when David Fletcher plated three on a bases-clearing double. Perez has now given up 16 runs and 30 hits in three August starts and he's managed just 25 strikeouts in seven starts since returning from an elbow injury in July. He lines up to face the Giants in San Francisco next weekend.