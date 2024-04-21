Perez (1-1) picked up the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on six hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out seven.

The day began with a seven pitch walk which set the tone for the Boston effort against Perez, who was consistently battled throughout his outing and labored through 91 pitches over four-plus innings. Perez came into the game with just seven walks and 16 strikeouts through four starts spanning 24.2 innings, but uncharacteristically walked four and struck out seven on the day, leading to the elevated pitch count. Despite allowing eight baserunners through four, Perez held the Red Sox in check by allowing just two runs. He was then pulled after allowing the first two runners to reach base in the fifth with a one-out single by Reese McGuire off reliever Ryder Ryan plating both inherited runners and saddling Perez with four earned runs allowed. Perez will look to rebound in his next start, tentatively slated to take place during next weekend's series in San Francisco against the Giants.