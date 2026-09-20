Perez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Houston, striking out two while allowing one run on six hits and two walks in 4.1 innings.

Perez had a hard time finding the zone Sunday, landing only 45 of his 79 pitches for strikes, but he kept Houston in check with eight groundouts. The veteran southpaw has been a serviceable member of the Atlanta rotation, giving up two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 outings. Perez, who has a quality 3.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 102:62 K:BB over 142 innings, is scheduled to finish his regular season in Miami.