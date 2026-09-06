Perez (8-9) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings as Atlanta was downed 4-2 by the Phillies. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw labored through 84 pitches (49 strikes), and Perez's line could have looked a lot worse -- he left two batters aboard when he got the hook in the fourth inning, but Ray Kerr stranded the inherited runners. Perez has gone four straight starts without getting into the win column, stumbling to a 4.91 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB in 18.1 innings with an 0-3 record during that span. He'll try to right the ship in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend in a rematch with Philly as the two teams battle down the stretch for the NL East crown.