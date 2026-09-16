Perez (9-9) earned the win Tuesday against the Cubs after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out two over six innings.

Perez worked around traffic while Atlanta's offense took time to get going, falling behind 3-0 through four innings. The veteran kept the Cubs scoreless over his final two frames, however, giving Atlanta an opportunity to rally on Ronald Acuna's two-run homer in the sixth and Ozzie Albies' go-ahead shot in the seventh. The victory was the 100th of Perez's career, and he lowered his ERA to 3.07 through 28 starts. He's been pitching well lately and has given up two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five outings, posting a 2.73 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in that stretch. Perez is tabbed to make his next start at home against the Reds next week.