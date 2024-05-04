Perez (1-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings as the Pirates fell 3-2 to the Rockies. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty was engaged in a scoreless pitchers' duel with Cal Quantrill through five innings, but Perez ran out of gas in the sixth. He exited after 88 pitches (61 strikes), coming up two outs short of his fourth quality start of the season. Perez will take a 3.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB through 40 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Angels.