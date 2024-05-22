Perez came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Giants, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw threw only 56 of 98 pitches for strikes, but an Oneil Cruz error in the first inning helped soften the blow to Perez's ERA. He's completed six innings only once in his last seven starts, posting a 6.37 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 35.1 innings over that stretch, but Pittsburgh doesn't have many healthy alternatives for its rotation right now. Perez will try to turn things around in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against Atlanta.