Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Friday that Perez (groin) will likely resume throwing off the slope of a mound this weekend, MLB.com reports.

Perez was placed on the 15-day injured list May 28 with a left groin strain, which he sustained while covering first base on a play during his last start May 26. Tomczyk noted that Perez is pain-free in all of his rehab activities and has been throwing off flat ground without restrictions, so the southpaw looks like he'll soon be able to move on to the next phase of his rehab by throwing a bullpen session. Perez is without a defined target date for a return from the IL, but he's likely at least a week away from being activated.