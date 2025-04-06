Perez took a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers. He struck out four over 6.1 innings while allowing one run on four hits and two walks.

The veteran lefty tossed 82 pitches, including 51 strikes, while topping out at just 90.4 mph; however, he survived to earn his second quality start in as many outings this season. The only blemish on Perez's game was an RBI-single hit by Javier Baez in the second inning. Perez will continue to anchor the White Sox rotation with performances like this one, as his ERA now stands at 1.42, supported by a 2.29 FIP, over his first 12.1 frames. The 34-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Red Sox at home next weekend.