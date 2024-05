Perez was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta due to a left groin injury.

Perez left after the third inning of Sunday's contest, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two. Carmen Mlodzinski came in for Perez for the top of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury is not known, and Perez is currently slated to make his next start June 2 against the Blue Jays.