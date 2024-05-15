Perez (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

All nine of Milwaukee's runs against Perez came via home run -- the left-hander gave up a career-high five long balls after not allowing more than one in any of his first eight starts this year. It was a brutal day for the veteran left-hander, whose ERA is up to 4.86 with a 1.50 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB through 50 innings this season. Perez will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently slated for early next week at home versus San Francisco.