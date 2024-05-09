Perez allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings Wednesday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Perez worked five effective innings, allowing only two earned runs. However, he allowed the first two hitters he faced in the sixth inning to reach base, who then came around to score after Luis Ortiz entered the game. Perez has faded in the sixth inning in consecutive starts, allowing five earned runs combined in the frame. Overall, he still has a positive 3.60 ERA, though that comes with a less impressive 1.40 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB.