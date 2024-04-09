Perez didn't factor in the decision Tuesday after he gave up one run on six hits and no walks over eight innings during a 5-3 loss to the Tigers. He struck out seven.

The veteran left-hander pitched well in his first two starts of the campaign with three runs allowed across 11 innings, but he was outright dominant Tuesday as he threw 70 of his 100 pitches for strikes and generated a combined 36 called and swinging strikes. Perez was in line for his second victory before closer David Bednar fell apart in the ninth inning. Perez is off to one of the best starts of his big-league career with a 1.89 ERA through three turns, with a matchup versus the Phillies awaiting him this weekend.