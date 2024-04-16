Perez did not factor into the decision Monday against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out one.

Perez was pitching well again through his first five innings until being chased by three Mets hits and a walk in the sixth inning. The 33-year-old veteran has provided stability to the rotation during his first year in Pittsburgh, pitching to the tune of a 2.55 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB over 24.2 innings. Perez is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Red Sox.