Perez pitched six innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

Perez was highly-efficient Saturday, retiring 11 of the first 13 batters he faced before eventually surrendering an RBI double to Wilmer Flores in the bottom of the sixth. It marked the veteran lefty's third start this season in which he lasted six or more innings while he's now given up two or fewer runs in four of his six outings overall. On the downside, he's also issued multiple walks in all but one start this season.