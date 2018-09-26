Perez is listed as the Rangers' scheduled starter for Friday's series opener in Seattle, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After shutting down Mike Minor for rest purposes, the Rangers will have room in their rotation for Perez to pick up one more start before the campaign concludes. While facing a limited pitch count in his previous start Sept. 23 against the Mariners, Perez delivered one of his best outings of the season, allowing one run on two hits and no walks over four frames. Don't expect him to work much deeper in Friday's turn, especially after he came on for an 11-pitch appearance in relief Tuesday.