Rangers' Matt Moore: Will start Sunday
Moore will pitch on schedule Sunday against the Astros, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Moore's status became uncertain after he was rocked in his last two starts, upping his season ERA to 7.71. Manager Jeff Banister confirmed no changes to the rotation, so the left-hander will take the ball on schedule. Fantasy owners will need to decide if a start against the Astros' powerful lineup is worth it.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Knocked around for five runs by Tigers•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Pummelled by Indians•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Tosses relief inning Sunday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Scheduled to pitch Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Takes no-decision Monday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Shines in win Tuesday•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...