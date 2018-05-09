Moore will pitch on schedule Sunday against the Astros, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Moore's status became uncertain after he was rocked in his last two starts, upping his season ERA to 7.71. Manager Jeff Banister confirmed no changes to the rotation, so the left-hander will take the ball on schedule. Fantasy owners will need to decide if a start against the Astros' powerful lineup is worth it.

