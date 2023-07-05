Garver went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

While his defensive performance was a little shaky -- he got charged with a passed ball and a catcher's interference call -- Garver's bat supplied most of the fireworks for the Rangers, including a three-run shot off Kaleb Ort in the second inning. The homer was his first in a month, and the 32-year-old slashed a tepid .214/.290/.286 during his 16-game power drought. On the season, Garver's batting .256 with four homers and 17 RBI in 24 contests.