Garver started at catcher and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Padres.

Garver is set to amp up his catching appearances after Jonah Heim suffered a wrist injury during Wednesday's game. Heim is hoping to put off surgery until the offseason with two-to-three weeks of rest, but even if he can, Garver should see a steady uptick in plate appearances in the short term. He's served mostly as a designated hitter in 2023, but Garver maintains he's more productive when catching, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Evidence suggests he has a point. Garver has a career .856 OPS as a backstop and .673 as a DH. He and Sam Huff will share the role going forward, and the Rangers acquired Kevin Plawecki from San Diego on Friday and assigned him to Triple-A Round Rock.