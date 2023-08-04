Garver started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Garver's fourth-inning home run traveled 457 feet at a rate of 111 mph, as the Rangers' fought back after falling in a 3-0 hole in the first inning. It was the longest homer of his career and the longest blast by any Ranger this season, per Jose Sanchez Cordova of the Dallas Morning News. It was the catcher's second homer of the series -- he hit a tie-breaking homer on Tuesday. Garver, who owns a modest five-game hit streak, has caught four of the six games since Jonah Heim (wrist) landed on the injured list.